JCCSC Officers’ Installation and Awards Luncheon

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California will hold its 2020 Officers’ Installation and Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello.

Reception at 10:45 a.m.; program at 11:30 a.m.

Kaoru “Carl” Kawata will be installed as president for his second term along with the 2020 officers. The 2020 JCCSC Board of Directors will also be introduced.

Awards will be presented to individuals and a community organization for their outstanding service and contributions to the Japanese American community.

The Nikkei Spirit Award will go to Patty and Steve Nagano, residents of Little Tokyo who have been involved with organizations such as Visual Communications, Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress, Little Tokyo Historical Society, and the Tanabata Festival, to name a few.

The Nikkei Spirit Award will also go to Ellen Endo, a journalist whose career started at the age of 15 at The Rafu Shimpo. She is a leader in the community, most recently as president of the Little Tokyo Business Association.

The Community Organization Recognition Award will go to the Little Tokyo Community Council. Established in 1999, the LTCC is a nonprofit community coalition advocates on behalf of Little Tokyo, speaking effectively with one voice for the best interests and betterment of the community.

The cost is $60 per person, $600 per table for 10 guests. Reservations are requested by Feb. 14. Make checks payable to JCCSC.

JCCSC is located at 244 S. San Pedro St., Suite 410, Los Angeles, CA 90012. For more information, call (213) 626-3067 or email [email protected]