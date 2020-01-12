Kurosawa’s ‘Dreams’ at the Egyptian

A 30th-anniversary screening of Akira Kurosawa’s “Dreams” (1990, 119 minutes), in 35 mm, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. at the Egyptian Theater, 6712 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

One of Kurosawa’s last films, “Dreams” is an anthology of eight episodes adapted from the director’s own nocturnal reveries. The mysteries of childhood, nature and man’s seemingly eternal predilection for self-destruction are the main themes, depicted simply and with a sense of childlike wonder.

Kurosawa drew on the fantasy- cinema expertise of a lifelong friend, Ishiro Honda (“Gojira”), who was uncredited co-director of some of the segments.

Another master filmmaker, Martin Scorsese, also participated, but as an actor, portraying Vincent Van Gogh.

