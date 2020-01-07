Kurt Ikeda Selected as Education Specialist for Southern Idaho Parks

JEROME, Idaho — The Southern Idaho Parks has selected Kurt Ikeda as the first education specialist to jointly manage the education program of three of Idaho’s national parks: Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

Ikeda will be starting in February 2020 and will work with the parks to develop new educational curricula, present programs, and work with educators to enhance their connection to the Southern Idaho National Parks.

“I am delighted to welcome Kurt to the National Park Service and to the Southern Idaho Parks’ family,” said Wade Vagias, superintendent of the Southern Idaho Parks. “Under his thoughtful leadership, experience, and demonstrated ability, he will do great work to tell and share the resources and values of the National Park Service and the Idaho Park units.”

Ikeda hails from Southern California and received his bachelor’s from UCLA and his master’s degree in education from Loyola Marymount University. He will be moving on from the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, where he serves as the education manager.

“During my time as an intern for the Minidoka National Historic Site, I was welcomed with open arms to a community of dedicated educators and stewards of our parks,” Ikeda said. :As a former teacher and life-long learner, I am excited to connect with our local schools and continue my service with the Southern Idaho Parks team.”

For more information on the Minidoka National Historic Site, visit: https://www.nps.gov/miin/index.htm