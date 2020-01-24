LATW Presents ‘Vietgone’

“There, we’re heroes. We’re men. There, we count for something. Here, however, we ain’t sh-t.”

Saigon has fallen and two Vietnamese refugees meet in an Arkansas relocation camp before setting out on a rip-roaring, hip-hop filled road trip across America. Qui Nguyen tells the hilarious and only slightly not-true version of how his parents met and built a life for themselves in a new land.

Directed by Tim Dang, starring Will Dao, Desirée Mee Jung, Greg Watanabe, Paul Yen and Jeena Yi, “Vietgone” will be performed on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4 p.m. at the James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. East on the UCLA campus.

Hollywood and Broadway’s finest peorm without sets or costumes for later broadcast on public radio nationwide. Casts subject to change.

Box office (after hours): (866) 811-4111. Student tickets available by phone only. Online reservations: https://ci.ovationtix.com/1551/production/1010528?performanceId=10411174

Directions and Parking

• From Hilgard Avenue, enter the east side of campus at Wyton Drive.

• Make an immediate right turn onto Charles E. Young Drive East and signs will direct you to Parking Structure 3.

• From the ground level of Structure 3, enter the underpass (or from the street level cross Charles E. Young Drive North and proceed down steps) and walk straight alongside Melnitz and Macgowan Halls.

• Turn left at the plaza and proceed to the courtyard of theaters.