Lunar New Year Celebration in S.J. Japantown

SAN JOSE — San Jose Japantown will celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 25. The schedule is as follows:

– Firecracker opening ceremony: 12 p.m. at various shops

– Setsubun (good luck activity to ward off evil): 12 to 4 p.m. at Lotus Preschool

– Otoso (warmed, spiced sake): 1 to 4 p.m. at Jtown Pizza

– Mochi workshop: 1 to 4 p.m. at Akiyama Wellness Center

– Kimono showing: 1 to 4 p.m. at Nichi Bei Bussan

– Fukubukuro (lucky grab bags): 12 to 4 p.m. at various shops

– Nengajo (New Year’s postcards): 12 to 4 p.m. at Roy’s Station

– Ema board making (New Year’s prayer/wishing cards): 12 to 4 p.m. at Roy’s Station

– Tea booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at Sinceretea

– Taiyaki booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at JT Express

– Poke booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at Santo Market

For more information, visit www.japantownsanjose.org.