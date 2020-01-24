Lunar New Year Celebration in S.J. Japantown

SAN JOSE — San Jose Japantown will celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 25. The schedule is as follows:
– Firecracker opening ceremony: 12 p.m. at various shops
– Setsubun (good luck activity to ward off evil): 12 to 4 p.m. at Lotus Preschool
– Otoso (warmed, spiced sake): 1 to 4 p.m. at Jtown Pizza
– Mochi workshop: 1 to 4 p.m. at Akiyama Wellness Center
– Kimono showing: 1 to 4 p.m. at Nichi Bei Bussan
– Fukubukuro (lucky grab bags): 12 to 4 p.m. at various shops
– Nengajo (New Year’s postcards): 12 to 4 p.m. at Roy’s Station
– Ema board making (New Year’s prayer/wishing cards): 12 to 4 p.m. at Roy’s Station
– Tea booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at Sinceretea
– Taiyaki booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at JT Express
– Poke booth: 12 to 4 p.m. at Santo Market
For more information, visit www.japantownsanjose.org.