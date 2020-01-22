Major Karate, Judo Tournaments This Weekend

16th USWC Karate Championships at Aratani

Kyokushin Presents the 16th U.S. Weight Category Karate Championships on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Elimination Rounds

8 a.m.: Doors open to officials, pre-registered coaches and competitors only; competitors’ late weigh-in

8:30 a.m.: Judges’ meeting

8:45 a.m.: Doors open

9 a.m.: Competition begins with forms (kata); youth 5-17 and senior elimination/semifinal

9:30 a.m.: Men/Women Weight Division knockdown fighting (kumite); junior/senior semi-contact (kumite); elimination rounds begin

Intermission

Venue closed until 2 p.m.; all spectators, competitors, coaches and officials must exit

Main Event

2 p.m.: Doors open

2:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony

3 p.m.: Final rounds begins; kata champion demonstration

6:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony

Schedule subject to change. Unauthorized recording strictly prohibited.

Advance tickets: $20 general, $40 VIP

At the door: $30 general, $50 VIP

For more information, contact Kyokushin Karate of Los Angeles at (877) 662-7947 or visit www.karateuswc.org.

SFV Judo’s 91st Annual Kohaku Shiai

San Fernando Valley Judo will hold the 91st annual Kohaku Shiai on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima.

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Mini-Yonen (ages 5-7), all ranks; Yonen (8-12), white and yellow; Shonen (13-16), white and yellow

9 to 9:30 a.m.: Yonen, orange belts; Shonen, orange and green belts

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Yonen, green belts; Special Needs (all ages, all ranks)

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Yonen, blue and purple belts; Shonen Blue, purple and brown belts; Seinen Novice (all ranks below brown belt)

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Seinen black betls, brown belts and masters

Tournament continues until 5 p.m.

Registration packet can be downloaded here: www.nankajudo.com/wp-content/uploads/SFV_Kohaku2020.pdf

Kosuke Tanaka, head coach of the San Jose State Judo Team, will hold a technical judo clinic on Saturday, Jan. 25, at SFVJACC. Any judoka interested in attending SJSU and being a team member is encouraged to attend.

Tanaka is a fifth-degree black belt, all-Japan university champion, and 2009 and 2010 Japan National Team member from Tsukuba University.

Advanced tactics from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Competitors only. No randori for white and yellow belts.

Fundamentals from 3 to 5 p.m. Open to all ranks, white to black belt.

Cost: $25. This is an official Nanka Shorai practice. Shorai memberse will receive a $15 discount. Judoka competing in the Kohaku Shiai also receive a $15 discount. Lunch and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, go to www.sfvjudoclub.com.