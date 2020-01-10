Muratsuchi to Announce Winners of AD 66 Photo and Art Contest

HERMOSA BEACH – On Saturday, Jan. 11, Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi will host a reception at ShockBoxx Gallery in Hermosa Beach to announce the winners of the first annual Assembly District 66 Photo and Art Contest.

The South Bay artists will showcase their photos and art pieces highlighting the beauty of the South Bay. Muratsuchi will announce the winners of the contest.

The reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ShockBoxx Gallery is located at 636 Cypress Ave. For more information, call the district office at (310) 376-0691 or visit http://a66.asmdc.org.

Muratsuchi, the assistant majority leader for policy and research, represents the 66th Assembly District, which includes El Camino Village, Gardena, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and West Carson.

Muratsuchi is the chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Aerospace, and is a member of the Assembly committees on Budget, Budget Subcommittee on Education Finance, Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials, Natural Resources, Utilities and Energy, and Veterans Affairs.