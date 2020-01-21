Nabe Nights at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — An announcement from the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown:

“We’re excited to announce our first Nabe Night of 2020, our community fundraiser program where the Center teams up with a different community group once a month to host a nabe (Japanese hotpot) dinner!

“Proceeds from ticket sales go toward supporting both the Center and the partnering community organization for the month. Our January Nabe Night will be held in collaboration with the Japanese Language Department at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the students’ summer trip to Japan! Come out and enjoy a great social dinner while supporting two great community organizations!

“We’re looking for more community partners to host additional Nabe Nights! If your community organization, group, team or program is interested in scheduling a Nabe Night fundraiser with the Center, please contact Programs Manager Haruka Roudebush at [email protected]”

Nabe Night: Friday, Jan. 31, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

$25 general admission, $15 children 10 and under

Purchase tickets online by Friday, Jan. 24, at: http://bit.ly/nabenightjan2020