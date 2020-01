Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai will celebrate the new year at a luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Quiet Cannon, 901 Via San Clemente in Montebello. If you’d like to attend or need additional information, contact Aki at (562) 234-5702 or email [email protected] (Pictured: Senior honorees at last year’s luncheon.)

