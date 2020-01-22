‘Never Again Is Now’ at Aldersgate UMC

PALO ALTO — “Never Again Is Now: Japanese Americans and the Legacy of Incarceration” will be presented on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4243 Manuela Ave. in Palo Alto.

10 a.m.: Guest speaker Jon Osaki, executive director of Japanese Community Youth Council (JCYC) in San Francisco and director of “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066,” an award-winning documentary

11 a.m.: Fundraising lunch to benefit Densho and Tsuru for Solidarity

12 p.m.: “Subverting the Fireside Chat: A Conversation”

All day: Exhibition of Japanese American organizing

The event, organized by the church’s young adult group, will include music by Peter Horikoshi and Wendy Horikoshi and poetry by Brynn Saito and Elaine Morizono.

For more information, call (650) 948-6806 or visit www.aumcpa.org.