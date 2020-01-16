New Little Tokyo Small Business: CRFT by Maki Opens Jan. 18

Little Tokyo Service Center is pleased to announce the grand opening of CRFT by Maki on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m.

LTSC works to assist small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in Little Tokyo and throughout Los Angeles County. One such entrepreneur is Darin Maki, whose CRFT by Maki offers clothing, accessories and more.

CRFT by Maki was one of five small businesses chosen for LTSC’s 341 FSN Entrepreneur-in-Residence program in 2018-2019. Because of this program, CRFT by Maki will become a permanent resident of the storefront community space owned by LTSC formerly known as 341 FSN at 341 First St. in Little Tokyo.

“While we had no idea where the ‘Bizcubator,’ or business incubator, would take our entrepreneurs, it was always intended as a community effort to invite more entrepreneurs back into Little Tokyo,” said Mariko Lochridge, LTSC Small Business Program counselor. “This neighborhood once boasted one of the most robust small business economies in Los Angeles, but through waves of displacement it has shrunk significantly in size. This is a great win for the Little Tokyo small business community to welcome Japanese American entrepreneur Darin Maki to be a part of the small business legacy of one of three remaining historic Japantowns in the United States.”

The grand opening will have food provided by TaNoTa Takoyaki and beverages donated by Terasaki Budokan. CRFT by Maki will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12 to 8 p.m. and on Mondays by appointment only.

About Little Tokyo Service Center

LTSC is a social service and community development organization that has been creating positive change for the people and places in Southern California for 40 years. We preserve and strengthen the unique ethnic communities of our region and help people thrive. Starting with our own home in Little Tokyo, we build and strengthen communities throughout Southern California where people, culture and our collective future matter. For more information, visit http://LTSC.org.

About LTSC’s Small Business Program

Little Tokyo Service Center seeks to support Japanese American owned and operated small businesses in Los Angeles County with certain programs managed in collaboration with Sustainable Little Tokyo. These efforts also build bridges between small businesses across the broader Japanese American community in Southern California. For more information visit our website, Instagram and Facebook.

About CRFT by Maki

CRFT by Maki is a lifestyle brand, officially launched in January 2018 by its founder, Darin Maki. The brand circulates around a Japanese perspective in their approach to design, detail, and narration their motto is “Suffer, then master.” You can follow the brand on Instagram at @crftbymaki or shop their website.