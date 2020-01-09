Next on ‘Asian Pacific America

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 12, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Jeffrey Tan is a high school senior who developed a new way to help the visually impaired. He will be recognized for his achievement at the Dream-makers and Risk-takers Awards by the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.

San Francisco librarian Janet Tom is one of only 10 librarians to receive the national “I Love My Librarian Award.”

Bay Area artist Judy Shintani’s exhibit at the Triton Museum of Art is a healing space making the connection between the experiences of Japanese American children interned during WWII and the children detained at the U.S. border.

Imagine Talks is a fast-growing annual leadership conference bringing together entrepreneurs, celebrity entertainers and Asian American community leaders from around the world.

