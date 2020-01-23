Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Jan. 26, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We honor a key figure in the community whose legacy is as relevant today as ever: Fred Korematsu. On Jan. 30, Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution will be celebrated in California. His daughter, Karen Korematsu, is the founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute, whose mission is to continue her father’s legacy of fighting for civil rights.

Dale Minami is the San Francisco attorney who led the legal team that overturned Korematsu’s wartime conviction in the 1980s. He will discuss the significance of overturning the conviction and why the case is still important today.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).