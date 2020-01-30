Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Lighthouse is a San Francisco organization that is shining light through the darkness by helping the blind and visually impaired, providing them with education, training, advocacy and a community since 1902.

Villy Wong’s desire the to tell her story sparked a passion to use digital media to capture untold stories and create social change. Through the education and employment of low-income youth, young people of color, and young women in the Bay Area, BAYCAT is changing the stories that are shared with the world.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).