Oshogatsu Matsuri at JCCCNC

SAN FRANCISCO — The 49th annual Oshogatsu Matsuri, a community celebration to welcome the Year of the Rat, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The New Year’s festival will feature cultural arts and crafts, mochitsuki, entertainment, food, screen printing and a children’s art contest. Bring a plain, light-colored T-shirt and J-Town Arts will silkscreen a Year of the Rat design on it for free.

Free to the public, the event is sponsored by API Legal Outreach, JCCCNC, Japanese Community Youth Council, and Hamilton Senior Center.