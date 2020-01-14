‘Our Lost Years’ to Be Screened at GVJCI

GARDENA — “Our Lost Years” will be screened on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

​Lane Nishikawa’s documentary feature film on the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II takes the audience on a personal, comprehensive, behind-the-scenes journey, exploring the emotional and psychological impact of their forced removal from the West Coast, the seemingly insurmountable ten-year battle for redress with its bittersweet triumph, and the newfound legacy of a battered community becoming a voice of justice for all people.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 in 1942 and the 30th anniversary of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, Nishikawa traveled to seven cities, interviewing former incarcerees, their children and grandchildren, politicians, community leaders, lawyers, and activists.

Interviewees includes former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta, former Rep. Michael Honda, JACL redress leader John Tateishi, Mitchell Maki of the Go For Broke National Education Center, and Karen Korematsu, daughter of Fred Korematsu and founder of the Korematsu Institute.

Nishikawa is currently working on “League of Dreams,” a documentary about the 90-year history of the Japanese American Citizens League.

An actor, writer and director, Nishikawa has numerous stage and screen credits, including “Only the Brave,” a feature about the 442nd Regimental Combat Team that he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. He is known for his one-man shows, including “I’m on a Mission from Buddha” and “Mifune and Me.”

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director, moderated by filmmaker Cory Shiozaki (“The Manzanar Fishing Club”).

Donation: $10. Proceeds benefit South Bay JACL and GVJCI.

RSVPs are requested. For more information, call (310) 342-6611 or visit www.gvjci.wufoo.com.