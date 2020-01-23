‘Parasite’ Cast Wins SAG Award

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” took the top prize, Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture, at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

It was the first win for a foreign-language film in that category. The other nominees were “Bombshell,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the cast, Song Kang Ho said, “Thank you so much. It is a great honor … Although… the title is ‘Parasite,’ I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together … To be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie.

“I am so honored to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire. I will never forget this beautiful night. Thank you so much.”

The social satire also features Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Ziso, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Jung Hyeon Jun, Lee Jung Eun and Park Myung Hoon.

Other movie award winners were: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), lead actress; Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), lead actor; Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), supporting actress; Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”), supporting actor. Individual and ensemble performances in television shows were also recognized.

“Parasite” is an Academy Award nominee for best picture, best director, best international film, best original screenplay, best film editing and best production design. No cast members were nominated.

At the Golden Globes, “Parasite” was named best foreign-language film and was nominated for best director. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, there was a tie between Bong and Sam Mendes (“1917”) for best director.

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) won a Golden Globe for best lead actress in a musical or comedy movie and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award, but did not receive a SAG Award nomination. Neither did her co-star, Zhao Shuzhen, who was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for best supporting actress.

“The Farewell,” directed by Lulu Wang, was also shut out of the Academy Award nominations.