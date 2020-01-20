‘Perfect Revolution’ at Japan Foundation

“Perfect Revolution” (2017, 117 minutes), directed by Jumpei Matsumoto, will be screened on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Japan Foundation Los Angeles, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles.

A romantic film based on the true story of activist Yoshihiko Kumashino, who raises awareness of the sexuality of disabled people through lecturing and event activities.

Since childhood, Kuma (Lily Franky) has been afflicted with cerebral palsy, which has hindered his ability to effectively use both hands and feet, thus confining him to a wheelchair. Kuma is active in calling for the awareness of sexuality with regard to disabled people. He meets Mitsu (Nana Seino), a sex worker with an emotional condition, and falls in love. Together they attempt to break down the obstructive barriers around them.

This film contains some adult material; viewer discretion is advised. In Japanese with English subtitles

