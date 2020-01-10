Rakugo Master to Perform in Torrance

TORRANCE — A solo performance of rakugo, a traditional Japanese form of humorous storytelling, will be given by master Kanariya Eiraku on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26, at 2:30 p.m. at Opus Music, 2219 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance.

In rakugo, the lone storyteller, using only a paper fan and a small cloth as props, and without standing up from the seiza sitting position, delivers a long and complicated comical story.

Kanariya Eiraku, which means “English is fun,” is the stage name of Tatsuya Sudo, who teaches at Kanda University of International Studies and Kanda Institute of Foreign Languages. He started teaching Japanese rakugo classes in 1991 and English rakugo classes in 2007.

He performs rakugo in English for international organizations such as JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), foreign embassies, and educational institutions at all levels, from elementary schools to colleges. He believes rakugo is quite beneficial in life and English rakugo will help people acquire the language, develop a sense of humor, and improve presentation skills.

Sideshows presented by Carefree Mix and Cappella Opus.

Free admission. Reservations must be made by email: [email protected]

Sponsored by Opus Music of South Bay, (310) 618-1185, www.opusmusicofsouthbay.com.