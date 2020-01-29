Rep. Takano Statement on Flight from Wuhan Transporting American Citizens

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside) on Jan. 29 released the following statement regarding a flight transporting American citizens and U.S. diplomats from Wuhan, China that was set to arrive around 8 a.m. at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley:

“On Tuesday night, I received a briefing from the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and I was provided details about a flight from Wuhan, China transporting approximately 210 American citizens, including U.S. diplomats and their families, that is set to arrive at March Air Reserve Base.

“Both the CDC and HHS were very transparent and answered all of my questions about logistics and medical protocol that will be followed to monitor the health of every passenger on the flight. The information I was given made it clear that everyone on board is being closely monitored by medical personnel and receiving medical screenings to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

“As a consequence of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in China, the Department of State ordered the repatriation of State Department officials and their families, as well as U.S. citizens, in the Wuhan region, back to the United States. The Department of Defense is collaborating with the CDC and HHS to provide March Air Reserve Base with the support they need to assist in this process and to protect the public health of our communities. The federal government’s top concern is ensuring that these Americans return home safely without posing a risk to others.

“I am fully aware of the situation and will be monitoring it closely. My staff and I are communicating with the CDC and HHS and receiving updates as they become available. Members of our community should be aware that strict precautions are being taken to protect public health and to ensure that passengers traveling from China and servicemembers and employees at March Air Reserve Base are safe.

“I would like to thank CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and HHS Assistant Secretary Dr. Robert Kadlec for their professionalism and transparency during this process. The health and safety of every American must be our top priority.”