GARDENA — Second Thursday Live with Brian Yamamoto and Friends will be held on Jan. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Happa Restaurant, 1641 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Gardena.

Yamamoto, a member of several local bands, will be jamming acoustic grooves with his buddies Wade Inouye, Jon Matsunaga and Gary Maeda. Come on out and enjoy some great food, drinks and music.

Venue info: (310) 323-8890, www.happarestaurant.com