Setsubun Tea Ceremony at JACCC

A Setsubun (beginning of spring) tea ceremony will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Hosted by Omotesenke Domonkai Southern California Region, this is part of JACCC’s The Art of Tea 2020, a first-Sunday-of-the-month tea ceremony series in February, March, April and May.

Tickets: $15 general, $12 JACCC members. Tickets will not be available at the door. For more information, call (213) 628-3700 or visit www.jaccc.org.

During this unique introduction to chado or the way of tea, experience a 500-year-old Japanese traditional tea ceremony featuring matcha and sencha. Four Los Angeles chapter tea schools — Omote Senke, Ura Senke, Edo Senke, and Ogasawara Sencha — will each share a seasonal celebration reflected in their aesthetics practices.