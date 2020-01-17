Talk on Aromatherapy at Nibei Foundation

Tomoko Holmes Nakamura will give a talk on aromatherapy on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles.

Nakamura, who studied aromatherapy at Tisserand Institute in London and volunteered at Charing Cross Hospital, will demonstrate how essential oils and massage can relieve stress.

Lectures are free; reserve dinner ($10) by Jan. 18. For more information, contact Naoko Okada, coordinator, at (310) 479-6101, ext. 134 or [email protected], or visit www.nibei.org.