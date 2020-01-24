Tottori Club Celebrates New Year

The Nanka Tottori Club held its 2020 New Year’s party and general meeting on Jan. 12 at Kappo Irifune Restaurant in Torrance. Above, from left: Vice President Keiko Hashimoto, new member Mika Matsui, and 2020 President Mari Kawaguchi. The 2019 president, Susumu Maki (left), introduced guests and thanked everyone for their support over the past year. The meeting included reports by Chief Financial Officer Hideo Mura and Fujinkai Chief Financial Officer Midori Nakatani. There was a moment of silence for members who have passed away. The toast was led by advisor Tsuyoshi Kimura. Upcoming activities include a picnic, tentatively scheduled for July 26.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo