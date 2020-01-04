Tsuru-Stringing Workshop and Gathering

Nikkei Progressives will start out the new year with tsuru-stringing workshops on Sunday, Jan. 5 and 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Far East Lounge, 635 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Origami cranes will be strung together to go to Washington, D.C. for the action organized by Tsuru for Solidarity to protest the administration’s policies toward asylum seekers.

No experience necessary. Feel free to bring any folded and strung cranes from home.

Drop-ins are welcome. There will be snacks and updates from Nikkei Progressives and Tsuru for Solidarity.

To RSVP: https://forms.gle/NKpQFgojSTs 43jJ7