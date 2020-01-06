Tustin Police Arrest Two Suspects in Nakaki Murder Case

TUSTIN — On Dec. 9 at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers from the Tustin Police Department responded to a report of a man down near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Norwood Park Place. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a single stab wound.

Despite life-saving efforts by the responding officers and Orange County Fire Authority personnel, the victim, identified as 62-year-old David Nakaki of Tustin, succumbed to his injuries a short time later at a local hospital.

Tustin Police Department detectives began working tirelessly on this case and quickly identified a vehicle that may have been involved. After weeks of non-stop investigation, detectives located the vehicle in Santa Ana and positively identified it as being at the scene of the crime. As a result, two suspects were identified.

On Dec. 28, detectives from the Tustin Police Department arrested 19-year-old Miguel Orellana of Anaheim and 25-year-old Erika Pineda of Santa Ana. Both suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail for murder.

“DNA evidence, witness statements, and outstanding investigative work led the police to arrest both suspects for this heinous and senseless crime,” said Lt. Andrew Birozy. “It appears robbery was the motive.”

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, call the dedicated tip-line at (714) 426-2400.