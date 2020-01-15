SAN FRANCISCO — Utopia Theatre Project presents “Three Sisters,” directed by Angie Higgins and adapted by Ella Ruth Francis, from Feb. 14 to March 8 at The Bindery SF, 1727 Haight St., San Francisco.

This immersive adaptation of Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” weaves music, movement, and mythology into this classic tale of family and fate. This new version of the story digs deeper into the hearts of these classic characters.

The talented, diverse cast of 13 Bay Area actors is led by Anne Yumi Kobori as Masha, Ella Ruth Francis as Irina, and Marcia Aguilar as Olga.

Kobori is founding artistic producer of Utopia Theatre Project and resident artist and education program manager for San Francisco Shakespeare Festival. Originally from Berkeley, she studied theatre and women’s studies at Sarah Lawrence College, studied theatre at Santa Clara University, and acted with Woman’s Will Shakespeare Company and Arabian Shakespeare Festival.

Through immersive staging, the audience will be right in the action, drinking and sitting with the cast as they navigate their way through the story.

Advance tickets are highly recommended, as door tickets are not guaranteed. When checking out, make sure you’re selecting the correct date.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance; come early and have a drink or two.

If you have special accessibility needs, email [email protected] and every effort will be made to accommodate you.

Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 general, $20 for students and seniors, plus service fee. For reservations, click here.