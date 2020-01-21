‘Valor with Honor’ Screening at JAMsj

SAN JOSE — “Valor with Honor” will be screened on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown.

This independent documentary is based on over 35 interviews of Japanese American veterans who served in the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe during World War II. Burt Takeuchi, the director, will be on hand to discuss this emotionally powerful and thought-provoking film.

Free with admission to the museum: $8 adults, $5 seniors (65+) and students. Free for members, active military and families. JAMsj is a Blue Star museum.

RSVP to: [email protected] or (408) 294-3138.