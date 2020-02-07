Bay Area Day of Remembrance Set for Feb. 16 in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — This year, the community will commemorate 42 years since the first Bay Area Day of Remembrance (DOR) program back in 1979 on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the AMC Kabuki 8 Theatres, Post and Fillmore in San Francisco Japantown.

The theme is: “Never Again Is Now – Carrying the Light for Justice.”

The keynote speaker will be Rev. Michael Yoshii of Buena Vista United Methodist Church in Alameda. In addition, the Dr. Clifford I. Uyeda Peace and Humanitarian Award will be presented to Chizu Omori, long-time Bay Area activist.

The emcees will be award-winning filmmaker Dianne Fukami and poet/activist Lauren Ito.

The highlight of the program will be the candle-lighting ceremony. The honored candle- lighters are those who were unjustly incarcerated during World War II, and advocates for social justice causes of our time. They will light candles for each of the ten War Relocation Authority concentration camps plus one candle for the Department of Justice camps.

The ceremony continues with an interfaith invocation led by the Japanese American Religious Federation (JARF), and a procession to the post-DOR community reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St.

Suggested donation: $8. All are welcome. Click here to purchase your ticket.

For more information, call the National Japanese American Historical Society at (415) 921-5007 or email [email protected]