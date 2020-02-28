Cherry Blossom Festival at Bowers Museum

SANTA ANA — The Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana.

Enjoy a full day of fun for the entire family. Each festival includes complimentary face painting, art projects, live performances, and a unique treat. Celebrate Japanese art and culture with taiko drums, traditional dance, and special treats by Shan, the magnificent candy sculptor.

For more information, call (714) 567-3600or visit www.bowers.org.