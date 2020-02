Mitsuwa has announced that it will hold a soft opening of its new 40,000-square-foot Torrance store on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W. Carson St., Suite 164 (the former Marshall’s space, next to Vegas Seafood Buffet). Business hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new food court will be ready soon. For updates, visit https://mitsuwa.com. The Torrance store on Western and Carson closed its doors on Jan. 31.

Tags