Conformation Shows for Japanese Dog Breeds on Feb. 8-9

The Japanese Akita Club of America (JACA) and the Akita Inu Hozonkai (AKIHO) North America Branch will host their respective conformation shows at Arthur Lee Johnson Memorial Park, 1200 W. 170th St. (between Normandie and Vermont) in Gardena, this weekend.

The sixth annual JACA United Kennel Club Nihon Ken Invitational (NKI) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8. Judging begins at 9 a.m. The UKC judges for the event are Stan Matsumoto and Helayne Parker.

The idea for the show was inspired by the website Nihon Ken Forum, which brought together owners of Akitainu (called Japanese Akita in the U.S.), Kai Ken, Kishu Ken, Hokkaido Ken, Shikoku Ken and Shiba Inu from all over the world to discuss their breeds. As a gesture of friendship, the show is also open to pedigreed American Akita entries.

After final judging, there will be an informal puppy fun match.

The 47th annual AKIHO North America Exhibition will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, beginning at 10 a.m. The judge for this year’s show is Shigeru Sano of Shizuoka.

AKIHO North America Branch is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so the show will feature a special parade of past Tokuyuu winners and acknowledgements.

In February1970, the Los Angeles branch of Akitainu Hozonkai was officially established with early shows held in Little Tokyo. Because the club’s roster has included members from all over the U.S. and Canada for several decades, the branch name was appropriately changed to AKIHO North America in 2016.

The North American branch was the first overseas subdivision of the world’s very first Akitainu breed organization. There are domestic branches throughout Japan and also regional overseas branches in Europe.

AKIHO was established in 1927 in Odate, Akita Prefecture, where the preservation society’s headquarters and museum are located.

Note: The AKIHO show will feature Japanese Akita only.

Both JACA and AKIHO North America welcome spectators but ask that non-entered dogs not be brought to the showgrounds. Admission is free.

For further information about the shows, contact either club on their respective Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/japanese.akitas/

https://www.facebook.com/akiho.la/