Del Amo Mitsuwa to Hold Grand Opening on Friday

TORRANCE — Mitsuwa Corporation announced on Wednesday the grand opening of their new Torrance location in the Del Amo Fashion Center to take place on Friday, Feb. 28.

The authentic Japanese ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. with doors opening to the public at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature a lively performance from Japanese taiko drummers with a ribbon-cutting featuring dignitaries from the City of Torrance and Consulate General of Japan following the performance.

In addition to the celebration, Mitsuwa Marketplace is offering a number of grand-opening specials. The first 100 customers in line will receive a $10 gift certificate for their party and all Mitsuwa Marketplace shoppers will enjoy special grand-opening savings on popular items like Pocky, Ito En and Calpico beverages and Koshihikari rice.

Founded in 1998, Mitsuwa Marketplace is the largest Japanese grocery store chain in the U.S. The California-based Mitsuwa Corporation runs 11 stores across the country. Mitsuwa employs more than 700 people nationwide, with more than 100 at the Torrance store and 24 at the headquarters.