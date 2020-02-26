Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Set for Release Next Month

The Walt Disney Studios on Feb. 2 released a new trailer for Disney’s “Mulan,” opening in U.S. theaters on March 27.

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in the upcoming film, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation… and a proud father.

“Mulan” features an international cast that includes Yifei (or Crystal) Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Tzi Ma as Zhou; Rosalind Chao as Hua Li; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Honghui; Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The screenplay is by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” The producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner and Jason Reed, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich serving as executive producers.

The film is a remake of Disney’s 1998 animated feature “Mulan,” which starred Ming-Na Wen as the speaking voice and Lea Salonga as the singing voice of Mulan, but is not a musical. The animated dragon Mushu (voiced by Eddie Murphy) will also be absent from the live-action version.

The voice cast included many Asian American actors, including BD Wong, Pat Morita, Soon-Tek Oh, Gedde Watanabe, Freda Foh Shen, James Hong, James Shigeta, George Takei and Jerry Tondo. A direct-to-video sequel was released in 2004.

The trailer for the new “Mulan” can be viewed on YouTube.