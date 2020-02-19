Films of Remembrance This Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation will present the ninth annual Films of Remembrance at two venues this weekend:

Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at New People Cinema, 1746 Post St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Sunday, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown.

Films of Remembrance is a day-long showcase of films related to the forced removal and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. This year, the foundation is partnering with San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin to expand the event to an unprecedented second day.

Partial proceeds of ticket sales in San Jose will go ward the the betsuin’s Generations fundraising campaign.

The schedule is as follows.

Saturday, Feb. 22

11 a.m.: Artistic Interpretations, moderated by Kiyomi Takeda, Nichi Bei Foundation board member

“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”

12:40 p.m.: Lessons for Today, moderated by Jana Katsuyama, KTVU-TV news reporter

“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”

3:30 p.m.: Art Inspired by the Camps, moderated by filmmaker Dianne Fukami

“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”

5:10 p.m.: Untold Stories, modreated by Wendy Tokuda, former KRON news anchor

“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”

7 p.m.: Songs of Remembrance, moderated by Jana Katsuyama

“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy

8 p.m.: Filmmakers Reception

Sunday, Feb. 23

11:30 a.m.: Art Inspired by the Camps, moderated by Robert Handa, host of NBC Bay Area’s “Asian Pacific America”

“Cherry Blossom,” “Masters of Modern Design (The Art of the Japanese American Experience)”

1 p.m.: Untold Stories, moderated by Tom Izu, former executive director, California History Center at De Anza College

“Crystal City Pilgrimage,” “Minidoka,” “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp”

3:15 p.m.: Songs of Remembrance, moderated by Roy Hirabayashi, co-founder, San Jose Taiko

“For Joy,” Special Multimedia Concert by No-No Boy

4:30 p.m.: Artistic Interpretations, moderated by Duane Kubo, J-Town TV founder

“Topaz: Ten Meditations,” “Kikan — The Homecoming”

6 p.m.: Lessons for Today, moderated by Susan Hayase, San Jose Nikkei Resisters founder

“Resettled Roots: Legacies of Japanese Americans in Chicago,” “Tsuru for Solidarity History,” “Then Becoming Now”

$10 each session in advance ($12 on day of, pending availability). $25 “Songs of Remembrance” in S.F. (including Filmmakers Reception).

$50 for all five screenings (limited to first 30), including Filmmakers Reception in S.F.

$40 for all five screenings in San Jose (first 60)

Nichi Bei members: $10 each, $20 for “Songs of Remembrance” in S.F. $45 for all five in San Francisco; $35 for all five in San Jose.

Students with ID: Free (limited to first 30 each session in S.F.; limited to first 60 in San Jose).

For more information, including descriptions of each film, visit: https://www.filmsofremembrance.org/