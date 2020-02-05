Go For Broke’s Maki to Speak on ‘Sharing JA History in Japan’

Mitchell Maki, president and CEO of Go For Broke National Education Center, will speak on “Sharing Japanese American History in Japan” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Japan House Los Angeles, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

Maki will reflect on his recent visit to Japan as an official government guest. He made presentations at respected academic institutions as well as traveling to Hiroshima and his ancestral home of Yamaguchi Prefecture. He’ll describe how his research and perspective was shaped by this trip, and how it reconnected him to his dual heritage — rooted in America as much as Japan.

In Maki’s words: “This visit reminded me of how American I am. At the same time, it awakened the parts of my being that are Japanese. To me, Tokyo, Yamaguchi, and Hiroshima used to be places on a map. Now, they are places in my soul.”

Maki is a nationally recognized leader in the Japanese American community and one of the leading scholars of the Japanese American redress movement. He is the lead author of the award-winning book “Achieving the Impossible Dream: How Japanese Americans Obtained Redress,” a detailed case study of the passage of the 1988 Civil Liberties Act.

He has served on the Board of Governors and Scholarly Advisory Councils of the Japanese American National Museum and Go For Broke National Education Center. He is a sought-after presenter on issues ranging from the Japanese American redress movement to contemporary community issues.

Reception at 8 p.m.

Free but space is limited. RSVP by Feb. 7 to: https://japanhousela.swoogo.com/sharing_japanese_american_history_in_japan

For more information, call (800) 516-0565 or visit www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles.

Parking garage at Hollywood & Highland can be entered from Highland Avenue or Orange Drive. Parking is validated at Japan House for two hours at a rate of $3; then $2 every 20 minutes or $6 per hour, $18 daily maximum.

Free self-parking will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis on the date of the event with your RSVP. Bring your parking ticket to receive validation.

By Metro: The Metro Red Line, Hollywood/Highland station, is conveniently located directly below Hollywood & Highland.