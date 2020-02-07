‘Golden Toad’ Screening at Nibei Foundation

“Golden Toad” (2019, 15 minutes), a short film written by Justin Long and directed by Masanori Baba, will be shown on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Terasaki Nibei Foundation, 11570 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles.

A modern-day cowboy reluctantly returns home to see his dying father and navigate his way through the tattered landscape of estranged family members and old wounds. The cast includes Brandon Ray Olive, Marisa Brown, Chris Leman, Jaime Nahman and Saya Okano.

Baba’s Academy Award short-listed film “Chiyo” (2006, 24 minutes) will also be shown.

In 1945, a year after her father dies in the war, Chiyo (Miyu Tanaka) expects him to come back during Obon, the Japanese festival of the dead. When he does not return, this 4-year-old girl runs off into the night, meeting a monk with no ears (Ryojyun Takemura), a crying geisha (Kazu Koide) at the cemetery, a samurai ghost (Satoru Saito) and the Lotus God (Kai Ato).

Free admission. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (310) 479-6101 or visit www.nibei.org.