Hinamatsuri Tea Ceremony at JACCC

A Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day) Tea Ceremony with Ogasawara Sencha Service School will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo.

During this unique and special introduction to chado, or the way of tea, experience a 500-year-old Japanese traditional tea ceremony featuring matcha and sencha, plus sweets.

Part of JACCC’s The Art of Tea 2020, a first-Sunday-of-the-month tea ceremony series held by four L.A. chapter tea schools, continuing in April and May.

Tickets: $15 general, $12 members. No tickets available at the door. Info: (213) 628-3700. www.jaccc.org