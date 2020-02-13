Japanese ‘Elsa’ Takako Matsu Performs at Academy Awards

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, broadcast Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, featured an international performance of “Into the Unknown,” an Oscar-nominated song from Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa in the original version, was joined by nine other Elsas singing in their respective native languages, including actress Takako Matsu from Japan. Denmark, Germany, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand were also represented.

“It is such an honor to be given this opportunity,” Matsu said in a statement before the ceremony. “It will be a joy for me to meet Elsas from around the world. I hope people will enjoy the performance.”

Matsu also voiced Elsa in the original “Frozen,” known in Japan as “Ana to Yuki no Joou” (Anna and the Snow Queen), and sang the Japanese version of the hit “Let It Go.”

“Into the Unknown,” composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, lost to “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (from “Rocketman”) by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. Also nominated were “I’m Standing with You” (from “Breakthrough”) by Diane Warren, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (from “Toy Story 4”) by Randy Newman, and “Stand Up” (from “Harriet”) by Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Campbell.