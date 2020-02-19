Japantown Cultural District Meeting Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Cultural District’s Land Use and Environmental Resilience Focus Group will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at JACL Headquarters, 1765 Sutter St., San Francisco.

This is part of a community-wide program to collectively envision and develop strategies for sustaining Japantown into the future.

Upcoming: Cultural Heritage Focus Group on Feb. 27; Young Adults Focus Group on March 5; Japantown Cultural District Grand Launch on April 11.

For more information, visit: http://japantowntaskforce.org/japantown-cultural-district-1