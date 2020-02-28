JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Karen Yamamoto Reappointed to State Teachers’ Retirement Board

Karen Yamamoto Reappointed to State Teachers’ Retirement Board

0

Posted On

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 13 announced the reappointment of Karen Yamamoto, 70, of Sacramento to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board, where she has served since 2017.

Karen Yamamoto

The 12-member board sets the policies and makes rules for the teachers’ retirement system, and is responsible for ensuring benefits are paid by the system in accordance with law.

Yamamoto was a second-grade teacher for the Washington Unified School District from 1992 to 2007. She was a member of the California Department of Education’s Curriculum Development and Supplemental Materials Commission from 1999-2003, acting as chair in 2003.

Prior to beginning her career as an educator, Yamamoto also served as a legislative assistant to several members of the California State Assembly from 1978-1991.

She is a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, Florin Chapter, the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Project, and the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.

She earned a Master of Arts degree in early childhood education from CSU Sacramento.

This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yamamoto is a Democrat.

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply