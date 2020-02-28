Karen Yamamoto Reappointed to State Teachers’ Retirement Board

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Feb. 13 announced the reappointment of Karen Yamamoto, 70, of Sacramento to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board, where she has served since 2017.

The 12-member board sets the policies and makes rules for the teachers’ retirement system, and is responsible for ensuring benefits are paid by the system in accordance with law.

Yamamoto was a second-grade teacher for the Washington Unified School District from 1992 to 2007. She was a member of the California Department of Education’s Curriculum Development and Supplemental Materials Commission from 1999-2003, acting as chair in 2003.

Prior to beginning her career as an educator, Yamamoto also served as a legislative assistant to several members of the California State Assembly from 1978-1991.

She is a member of the Japanese American Citizens League, Florin Chapter, the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Project, and the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.

She earned a Master of Arts degree in early childhood education from CSU Sacramento.

This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Yamamoto is a Democrat.