Kazu Hiro Wins Best Makeup Oscar for ‘Bombshell’

Japan-born makeup artist Kazu Hiro won his second Oscar at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Along with Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, he was recognized for best makeup and hairstyling for “Bombshell.” Based on actual events at Fox News, the film stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes.

In a Facebook post, Kazu Hiro thanked everyone in the makeup and hair departments by name — more than 40 people.

During the days leading up to the Oscars, his works were also featured at the LA Art Show at the Convention Center.

The 50-year-old Kyoto native, who became a U.S. citizen last year, was previously known as Kazuhiro Tsuji. He won an Oscar in 2018 along with David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick for “Darkest Hour,” in which Gary Oldman played Winston Churchill.

He also received Oscar nominations for “Norbit” in 2008 and “Click” in 2007.

His other credits include “Looper,” “Total Recall,” “Salt,” “Tron: Legacy,” “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Angels and Demons,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”