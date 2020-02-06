Kurosawa Film Series at Stanford Theatre

PALO ALTO — A series of classic films by Akira Kurosawa will be shown at The Stanford Theatre, 221 University Ave., Palo Alto, from Feb. 7 to March 15. The schedule is as follows.

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9: “The Seven Samurai” (1954), 7:30 p.m. plus 3 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. In 16th-century Japan, farmers under the heel of marauding bandits decide to hire ronin for protection. The odds: seven samurai versus 40 bandits. Their pay: a few handfuls of rice. Starring Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Kuninori Koda.

Feb. 14-16: “Ikiru” (1952), 7:30 p.m. plus 3:05 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; “Drunken Angel” (1948), 5:40 and 10:05 p.m.

Feb. 21-23: “Rashomon” (1950), 7:30 p.m. plus 3:35 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; “Stray Dog” (1949), 5:15 and 9:10 p.m.

Feb. 28-March 1: “The Bad Sleep Well” (1960), 7:30 p.m. plus 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; “High and Low” (1963), 4:55 and 9:55 p.m.

March 6-8: “The Hidden Fortress” (1958), 7:30 p.m. plus 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; “Yojimbo” (1961), 5:30 and 10 p.m.

March 13-15: “Ran” (1985), 7:30 p.m. plus 2:40 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; “Throne of Blood” (1957), 5:30 and 10:20 p.m.

The Stanford Theatre Foundation is dedicated to bringing back the authentic movie-going experience of Hollywood’s Golden Age. For more information, call (650) 324-3700 or visit http://stanfordtheatre.org.