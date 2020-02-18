Little Tokyo Senior Nutrition Services Receives Keiro Grant

Little Tokyo Senior Nutrition Services received a $15,000 grant from the Keiro Grants Program to support LTNS’ mission to maintain the health of the body and mind to older adults through its “meals on wheels” and congregate lunch service.

LTNS is a meal program that specializes in giving seniors (primarily of Japanese descent) nutritional Japanese-style meals at a low or no cost. It provides individuals with a community to come together to socialize and dine together five days a week. In addition, it offers in-home services for those who are not mobile or have no form of transportation.

Keiro is a mission-driven organization engaged in improving the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community of Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

The check presentation was held on Feb. 6, at the Koreisha lunch site at Little Tokyo Towers in Downtown Los Angeles.

This grant was made possible through board members and volunteers who conducted on-site surveys and interviews to understand the needs and expectations of the community.

LTNS will be using the funds to purchase a new van to continue providing meals for both sit-down and in-home services. It currently operates with only one van and has limited the number of meals that could be provided to seniors who prefers the in-home service.

For more information regarding the meals program, contact LTNS at [email protected]