Making History in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Japanese American community leaders gathered at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Feb. 20 for passage of HR 77, a resolution introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), in which the State of California apologizes for discriminating against Japanese Americans, from passage of the Alien Land Law of 1913 to supporting Executive Order 9066 in 1942.

HR 77 was passed unanimously, 72-0, and a companion resolution was passed by the State Senate.

Special guests included David and Stuart Mineta and their families (pictured), representing their father, former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta; the Mineta Legacy Project team, including Debra Nakatomi, Dianne Fukami and Amy Watanabe; Fred Korematsu’s great-grand-nephew Alan Korematsu; and former incarcerees from Tule Lake, Heart Mountain, Poston, and Jerome.