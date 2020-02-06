JAPANESE 日本語

Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 9, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

More than a “Pitch Perfect”-like singing competition, College Notes offers students help with everything from dealing with college, mental health, and helping the high school students following in their footsteps. Don’t miss the chance to hear the talented singing groups from universities from all over the country on Feb. 28 and 29 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

 

 

