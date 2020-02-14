Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Films of Remembrance is an annual showcase of films commemorating the Japanese American internment during the Second World War and the showcase is making its San Jose Japantown debut. Pictured; Kenji Taguma of the NichiBei Foundation and filmmaker Emiko Omori.

We have a magical treat for our viewers: Daniel Chan is a magician performing a routine combining technology and traditional magic tricks. He shows us his tricks and then tells us about his decision to leave his job in Silicon Valley to pursue magic.

“Asian Pacific America” pays a visit to the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville. The Chinese temple served as the centerpiece to a once thriving Chinatown in the 1800s and has been part of an ongoing restoration project by the community.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).