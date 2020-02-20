JAPANESE 日本語

E-NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Rafu Shimpo
You are at:»»»Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’
'

Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

0

Posted On

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Feb. 23, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

A father-and-daughter team climbing to the top of a San Francisco skyscraper to raise money for lung disease education and research. We tell you more about how Audrey and Ken Shitamoto have raised thousands of dollars over their many years of involvement and show you what to expect at the Fight For Air Climb on March 7.

Keanu is ten years old and knows first-hand what it’s like to live with asthma. The first-time participant tells us what motivated him to become a youth ambassador for the Fight For Air Climb and his “Asthma Awareness” platform.

Victoria Howard, a health promotions and education specialist at the American Lung Association, will discuss how to keep kids off tobacco and finding cures for lung disease.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area; 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).

Tags

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply