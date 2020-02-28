Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 1, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We learn about a Bay Area company on a mission to connect families with their food and where it comes from. Back to the Roots is a finalist at this year’s East Bay Innovation Awards for its sustainability practices.

Bay Area singer and songwriter Diane de Mesa learned she could write music at the age of seven. Since then she has written over 300 poems and melodies. Diane and the LSS Sessionists perform live in the “Asian Pacific America” studio.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area; 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).