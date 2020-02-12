Nisei Week Hawaiian Luau on Feb. 29

The Nisei Week Hospitality Committee will present its Hawaiian Luau on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Cocktails at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; entertainment at 7 p.m.

The program will include a silent auction, opportunity drawing with a grand prize of $500, and special performance by Halau Hula a Kawika Laua’o Leinani (pictured).

Emcees for the evening are Helen Ota and Nikki Kodama. Food provided by King’s Hawaiian.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children, $400 for corporate table. Mail-order deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets purchased at the door are subject to availability.

Checks made payable to Nisei Week Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, can be sent to Nisei Week Hospitality Committee, c/o Fukui Mortuary Inc., 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

For more information, call or text Janet Miyamoto at (909) 917-2052 or email [email protected]